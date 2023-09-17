Sprawling Estate located on a 7.5-acre private peninsula of Lake Harding with 2,300ft of shoreline and picturesque views located on 5,850 acre reservior. This exquisite Historical home, originally constructed in 1917 offers distinctive craftsmanship and architectural design with modern amenities. Truly an entertainer's paradise inside and out from the lakefront pool, rooftop terraces, and enchanting garden paths to the generously sized great room with soaring ceilings, custom coffering, walls of windows and a grand fireplace. Overall, this garden is a testament to careful planning, decades of nurturing, and a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of the area. The mature trees and shrubs provide a sense of timelessness and elegance, while the colorful flowers and serene water views create a sense of joy and tranquility. 2,100 bottle wine cellar. Numerous terraces and 5 docks stun guests on the perfectly manicured grounds. An underground parking garage with room for up to 12 vehicles with temperature control and an enclosed boathouse with 4 bays. An elevator accesses all 4 levels of the home. Geothermal system and HVAC. Conveniently located 1.5 hours South of ALT Airport, 30+ minutes to Auburn, AL and Columbus, GA Regional airports, shopping, country clubs, Callaway Gardens, Grand National Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, and dining and more.