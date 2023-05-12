From delivering babies to saving lives in emergency rooms, nurses perform countless difficult and sometimes heartbreaking duties each day.

They risk their lives to help others. They worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.

"Nurses and healthcare workers were heroes long before the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alabama editor Sarah Robinson, who oversees the Dothan Eagle and Opelika-Auburn News. "We join the Auburn-Opelika community in recognizing their dedication to the countless people they serve daily."

During National Nurses Week, we honor winners of the Opelika- Auburn News' "Nurses: The Hearth of Health Care" initiative. In February, we asked the public to nominate nurses or other health care professionals who have gone above and beyond to make a significant impact in the lives of others. Our winners earned the most votes.

On Sunday, we dedicated a special section of our newspaper to telling their stories. We also recognized them Friday morning during a ceremony at the South Union State Community College in Opelika.

Here are the stories behind our Heart of Health Care honorees: