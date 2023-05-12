From delivering babies to saving lives in emergency rooms, nurses perform countless difficult and sometimes heartbreaking duties each day.
They risk their lives to help others. They worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.
"Nurses and healthcare workers were heroes long before the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alabama editor Sarah Robinson, who oversees the Dothan Eagle and Opelika-Auburn News. "We join the Auburn-Opelika community in recognizing their dedication to the countless people they serve daily."
People are also reading…
During National Nurses Week, we honor winners of the Opelika- Auburn News' "Nurses: The Hearth of Health Care" initiative. In February, we asked the public to nominate nurses or other health care professionals who have gone above and beyond to make a significant impact in the lives of others. Our winners earned the most votes.
On Sunday, we dedicated a special section of our newspaper to telling their stories. We also recognized them Friday morning during a ceremony at the South Union State Community College in Opelika.
Here are the stories behind our Heart of Health Care honorees:
- Nurse Courtney Moore-Caver helped save her uncle at age 11
- Nurse Anna Carson Money inspired by nurse who cared for her dad
- Nurse Alli Bullard's love for helping people drives her
- Harry Ward Jr. turned to nursing in the midst of a career crisis
- Nurse Rachel Carden works among friends and family
- Nurse Satoris Goode gives hope to vets with chronic illnesses
- After football, nurse Travis Woodley fell in love with sports medicine
- Nurse Abby Torbert inspired after nurses, doctors rescued her
- Jason Jeffries grew passionate about nursing during clinicals
- Taylor Ford's mom inspired her to become a nurse