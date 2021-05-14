Opelika Police need help identifying and locating suspect in iPhone theft at AT&T

The Opelika Police Department is investigating the theft of three Apple iPhones at the AT&T store at 2025 Interstate Drive on April 15.

The suspect, a black male, can be seen on camera wearing a black mask, black pants, black shoes and a black shirt with a white print design on the front and a Mona Lisa design on the back.

The suspect took three Apple i-phones from the side desk inside the store, police said.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.