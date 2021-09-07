opinion filler 9/8

Most of us don’t have the option of leaving income off our tax returns. Our employers report all our wages and salaries on W-2 forms. Our financial institutions report the interest on our savings and the dividends from our stocks on 1099s.

But the sort of income that flows to many at the top of our income ladder — business income of partnerships and other special categories of business enterprises — typically doesn’t show up on any form that has to be filed with the IRS.

In other words, we have a tax system with a built-in information reporting gap. That certainly counts as a major flaw.

Audits on incomes over $1 million have dropped an astounding 71 percent since 2010, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities points out. This decline reflects some fairly substantial cuts in the IRS budget — a whack of 19 percent since 2010 — and what could be more intentional than budget cuts?

Some might argue that the audit decline on high-income earners might just reflect the unavoidable complexity of their returns, which can include all kinds of business entities and trusts.

But if you keep digging, there’s still irrefutable evidence our tax system is rigged: tax code Section 6707A. No provision in our tax code smacks more of rigging by design.