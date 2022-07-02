opinion filler

The Kaiser Family Foundation released a new analysis recently concluding that a staggering 100 million Americans have medical debt, 41 percent of the nation’s adult population. This crushing debt burden exceeds prior estimates because it includes medical liabilities held through informal loans and credit cards that don’t appear in other analyses.

This finding shocks the conscience no matter what your political position.

Average annual employer-sponsored family health insurance premiums are $22,221 per year, not including deductibles. This healthcare overcharging suppresses employee wages.

Imagine the outrage if any other business, from your neighborhood dry cleaner to your auto mechanic, engaged in such egregious billing practices. Vanderbilt University healthcare economist Larry Van Horn notes, “Not even in the darkest recesses of the market such as payday loans do we require consumers to pay prices not discernable in advance.”

There’s a reason the only industry that causes routine financial devastation is also the only one with hidden prices.

When prices are known, overcharging, upcoding, billing fraud and the debt they cause will end.

This pro-consumer, price-transparent healthcare revolution has already begun. On January 1, 2021, a federal hospital price transparency rule took effect, requiring hospitals to post their discounted cash prices and all negotiated rates by insurance plan. On July 1, a health insurance price transparency rule takes effect requiring insurers to post their historical claims data and secretly negotiated rates so consumers can access actual, upfront prices wherever they get care.

Unfortunately, the hospital rule has been marred by widespread noncompliance. According to a recent study by PatientRightsAdvocate.org, only 14.3 percent of hospitals nationwide follow it. Hospitals are willfully breaking the law to maintain profiteering by keeping consumers in the dark. Fortunately, the Department of Health and Human Services has finally begun issuing fines on non-compliant hospitals one and a half years after the rule took effect. Robust enforcement of this rule and the insurance order can make this pro-consumer, price transparency vision a reality.

When all healthcare and coverage prices are known, patients and employers won’t tolerate paying 10 times more for the same care as the person in the bed next to them. An active, competitive healthcare marketplace will emerge based on choices and financial certainty. Patients can pro-actively avoid most cases of medical debt and take control of their health and wealth, ending this national embarrassment.

Cynthia A. Fisher is founder and chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.