Opinion: Why should we pay back student loans?

Despite changes from one generation to the next, we have all lived through our good old days. Those middle and high school days, for most, are remembered with precious memories. After commencement our focus changed.

For those desirous of higher education, after graduation came the shock of a world of education that came with a real cost - unlike K-12, as taxpayer money covered that tab.

I confess that toward the end of high school, my heart was not in attending college. From a single-parent home where we had little, eventually my drive overcame a lack of self-esteem, and off to Jacksonville State University I went.

For those that are able, part-time work while in school yields many intrinsic benefits. Grateful for working 30 hours a week at Sharpe Sand & Gravel and Spencer Lumber, those employers provided wages that covered my deficit.

After an introduction to the Alexander City Bank president by my father, I signed papers for a $4,000 loan, structured to keep the repayments to a minimum. After graduation of this “C” student, the monthly repayments commenced six months following. Fourteen years after graduation, the monthly amount of $29.18 was paid off.

Were the repayments painful? No, valued readers. This transaction contained two life axioms: It was a loan and I promised to repay it; I received value for its cost. It is that simple.

Now comes President Biden with his student loan forgiveness plan. It has life axioms as well. Personal responsibility needs a refresher course for some of our citizenry. A loan is a legal transaction freely entered. It is a bad business principle for the U.S. Government to absorb more debt.

Consider, as families and individuals, we all have debt: home, car, credit cards. Would that debt go away if we stopped payments? Of course not. Federal debt, state government debt is the same. It doesn’t go away. It will be paid off, if not by those who caused the debt, then by the remaining taxpayers. That is unjustifiable.

Hiring 87,000 IRS workers to produce governmental revenue, yet cancelling $1.75 trillion in student loan revenue that is due, is supremely flawed logic.

In America we take oaths on occasion for serious endeavors, and we consider them a sacred obligation. Is repayment of a loan any different?

Allen Harris is a contractor and developer and describes himself as “no stranger to the political arena" and "heavily involved in state workforce development.” He can be reached at allenharris593@gmail.com