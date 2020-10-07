Another View: Houston County discovers itself a pig in a poke; voters will notice

But to expect voters to make an informed decision on a question listed only by an Act number is beyond the pale.

Whether by oversight or design, the ballot question is written exactly as the legislation prescribes:

“… The election shall be held in conjunction with the 2020 general election. The question shall be "Do you favor the adoption of Act ___ of the ___Session of the Alabama Legislature? YES NO.”

That’s unfortunate, because Act 2020-191 of the 2020 Session of the Alabama Legislature would provide a much-needed stream of revenue for emergency medical services in Houston County by adding a $5 fee to motor vehicle tags and renewals to be distributed among volunteer and municipal emergency services.

If the lack of description is an error, state officials should reprint the ballots if time allows, and otherwise do everything possible to inform voters of the purpose of the act, including large signs with the pertinent description of the act posted in every polling place in Houston County.

This subterfuge appears to be either a boneheaded mistake or a deliberate obfuscation. Either way, it dooms the measure; Alabamians surely won’t buy a pig in a poke, even if lawmakers who vote on bills without reading them through will.

Dothan Eagle