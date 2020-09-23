Another View: Hubbard wants out of jail, but that should surprise no one

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hubbard wants

out of jail, but

that should

surprise no one

When people refer to a public office holder as “powerful,” it doesn’t usually mean they see that person as one who can effect change in government, solve intractable problems, right wrongs, or improve the lot of ordinary constituents.

It sometimes means they see that person as one who wields that power like a cudgel, using it to enrich themselves and their friends from the public trough, and punish anyone who challenges them.

On Sept. 11, a once-powerful office holder convicted of public corruption reported to the Lee County Jail to begin serving a four-year sentence in the state penitentiary.

He was sentenced in June 2016, and has been free on appeal bonds for almost 51 months. He was originally convicted on 23 counts, winnowed to six counts through his appeals.