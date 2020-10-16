Column: Does Alabama have a COVID-19 plan?

Recently my wife and I were preparing to attend a wedding. As we made ready to leave the house we checked to make sure that we had our masks at which point she lamented that she did not have one that matched her outfit.

We both paused on that and then jointly expressed that the fact that masks have become a fashion statement is not only weird, it’s troubling.

No ending

Let me lead off here by putting both fashionistas and fear-mongers at ease. I’m not dissing on the use of masks in a pandemic. I get it. Masks are a generally good idea in a worldwide pandemic.

What I am about to point out is that, like the old adage of the frog in a pot who does not realize that he is being slowly boiled, we Alabamians are in the throes of being fricasseed and we have no idea when it is supposed to end.

In March of 2020, seven full months ago, in response to the initial shutdown by the Ivey Administration I wrote that the “whole of society” will work together but that our leadership owes us a clear definition of what right is supposed to look like, so that we will know it when we see it.