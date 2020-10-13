Column: What's worse, pandemic or lockdown?

COVID-19 has killed more than 200,000 Americans while policies to stem the virus’ spread have caused enormous economic and societal harm.

Any comparison must use a common metric, and economics uses dollars, even for human lives. No one can avoid placing a dollar value on saving lives; always choosing safety just places an infinite dollar value on life.

Our only option is whether to evaluate tradeoffs.

Facing the risks

Economists use the value of a statistical life (VSL) for policies regulating risk. The method uses the many choices people make in markets involving risks, like taking risky jobs. The VSL ensures that government decisions resemble our personal decisions.

Statistical lives are when the identity of the persons whose lives may be saved is unknown. Or as Nobel prize winning economist Thomas Schelling wrote, when “The life you save may be your own.” An estimated 90 million Americans are in COVID-19 high risk categories, so the pandemic involves statistical risk.

A standard value for a statistical life, based on dozens of economic studies, is $10 million. People never make trades involving millions of dollars because the risks examined are small.