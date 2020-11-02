‘A personal letter can be better than a phone call’

In one letter, Mama wrote, “Mary has learned to unpin her wet diaper and bring it to me. Do you think she’s ready to be potty-trained? Ha Ha!”

These days, folks communicate via e-mail. It’s certainly faster than snail mail, but there’s something special about a personal letter. A good letter can be stored away in the attic or in a drawer for posterity. E-mail comes and goes, and it seems so public out there in cyberspace.

I remember when I wrote lots of long newsy letters. And I looked forward to getting letters in return. Nowadays, I vow every year to rekindle that habit. Anybody can find time to write one letter a week, I tell myself. Sometimes I get as far as scribbling a bit of rambling prose, but I never seem to finish what I start.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who enjoys the mail. Without it, there’d be no more birthday cards, Christmas cards or wedding invitations. For folks in rural America, from Virginia’s Tangier Islanders to the Oglala Sioux Indians in South Dakota, the post office is a main link to the outside world.