Albritton: A fireplace, a crackling fire and love that lasts forever

When we were 30, Dean and I built a small cabin out in the woods near the home where I was born. It was our refuge when we came home to visit relatives.

We heated the cabin with an open fireplace that Dean loved dearly. It reminded her of watching her father bake sweet potatoes in the coals of a fireplace when she was a child.

Years later we modernized the cabin by installing a heat pump, but Dean resisted my proposal to put gas logs in the old fireplace. So, for 60 years we have shared the joy of being mesmerized by logs burning in that fireplace.

Our boys can remember cold nights when we slept on a mattress in front of a roaring fire. On a recent freezing morning, I built a nice fire in memory of Dean’s love of a good fire on a cold morning.

Fires provide light as well as heat, and light is a basic necessity of life. Light is essential for finding our way in darkness, as well as finding our way out of the darkness of debilitating emotions like depression, self-pity and sorrow. Lately I am remembering many nights when, sitting together in front of a lovely fire, Dean and I “saw the light” that showed us the way out of the darkness of troubling problems.