Albritton: ‘A thousand stairways into the heart’

I used to tell a silly story to illustrate a significant truth.

It was about a man who, walking home in the dark one night, fell in a well. Though he was not injured, he was unable to climb out of the well. After yelling for help, he realized no one could hear him.

Helpless and afraid he would die in that well, he began to pray. The more he prayed, the more desperate he became.

Hours passed. No help came. Praying more earnestly, he cried out to God, “Lord, I know I have ignored you for years, and I am a sorry sinner. Please forgive my sins. And Lord, if you will send someone to help me get out of this well, I will become a Christian and live the rest of my life to please you.”

About that time, a man walking by the well heard the poor man praying and offered to help him. Finding a rope, he used it to pull the man out of the well. Thankful that God had answered his prayers, the man kept his promise to serve God. He spent the rest of his life pushing sinners into a well so they could get saved.