Albritton: Any rope burns on your hands?

Fortunately for the Christian movement, Saul did escape and with a new life and a new name, he fulfilled the mission Christ gave him as the Apostle Paul.

Paul’s basket is symbolic of what often happens to Christ’s followers. There are occasions when each of us is a basket. At times, each of us is called to hold the rope for others.

The lesson is clear: if you belong to Christ, you belong also to everyone who belongs to Christ, and you will sometimes have rope burns on your hands! If you never have rope burns, then you do not belong to that fellowship known as the Body of Christ.

I have been a basket case more than once. I know what it’s like to be humiliated by circumstances beyond my control. And I know the joy of having friends get rope burns on their hands holding the rope for me. The love of such friends prompts me to be available when someone needs me.

Take a good look at your hands. If you do not find some fresh rope burns on your hands, it is not be too late to offer your help to some hurting friend. Believe me, you will never be ashamed to see rope burns on your hands.

Surely the cry of every heart is the same: When I am in the basket, please don’t let go of the rope!

Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.