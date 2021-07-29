Albritton: Any rope burns on your hands?

Before he met Jesus, Saul was a brilliant Pharisee living in Jerusalem. After the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, Saul believed the growing number of people who called themselves followers of Jesus were a threat to Judaism.
So alarmed was Saul that he became a persecutor of Christians, and began arresting these dangerous Christians and putting them in jail. That was Saul’s mission when he met the risen Christ on his way to Damascus.
Stunned by a bright light “from heaven,” Saul was led, blind and helpless, into Damascus. There Ananias prayed for him; his eyesight was restored and he was “filled with the Holy Spirit.” Saul embraced his new mission – to proclaim the Gospel to the Gentiles.
Nurtured by believers in Damascus, he began preaching in the synagogues that Christ was the Son of God. But he had no idea his preaching would lead to humiliation.
The Jews became so angry with Saul’s preaching they decided to kill him. Luke explains it: “Now…., the Jews plotted to kill him. But their plot became known to Saul…. Then the disciples took him by night and let him down through the wall in a large basket.”
Suddenly, the proud scholar was a basket case! Knowing the Jews planned to kill him, he fears for his life. His new friends come up with an escape plan; they will put Saul in a basket and lower it with ropes over the wall. Imagine how Saul felt – his future dependent upon a few nameless disciples who would hold the ropes!
Fortunately for the Christian movement, Saul did escape and with a new life and a new name, he fulfilled the mission Christ gave him as the Apostle Paul.
Paul’s basket is symbolic of what often happens to Christ’s followers. There are occasions when each of us is a basket. At times, each of us is called to hold the rope for others.
The lesson is clear: if you belong to Christ, you belong also to everyone who belongs to Christ, and you will sometimes have rope burns on your hands! If you never have rope burns, then you do not belong to that fellowship known as the Body of Christ.
I have been a basket case more than once. I know what it’s like to be humiliated by circumstances beyond my control. And I know the joy of having friends get rope burns on their hands holding the rope for me. The love of such friends prompts me to be available when someone needs me.
Take a good look at your hands. If you do not find some fresh rope burns on your hands, it is not be too late to offer your help to some hurting friend. Believe me, you will never be ashamed to see rope burns on your hands.
Surely the cry of every heart is the same: When I am in the basket, please don’t let go of the rope!
Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.