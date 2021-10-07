Albritton: Believers find comfort in the hands of God

Anyone with a dime’s worth of common sense knows that God is a spirit who has no hands like the hands of a man. Yet the Bible is full of references to the hands of God.

And even though theologians warn against making God anthropomorphic, believers find comfort in the idea that God holds them “in his hands.”

My favorite verse in the Old Testament, for example, is Isaiah 41:10. The prophet’s words have blessed me for decades: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”

Dear friend April Humble, a victim of spina bifida for 60 years, tells me Isaiah 41:13 comforts her: “For I am the Lord, your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.” I like that too.

Jesus spoke of his Father’s hands. I love Jesus’ words in John’s Gospel when Jesus says about his followers, “No one can snatch them out of my hand.” As advancing years remind me of my mortality, I am praying for faith to pray as our Lord did on the cross, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.”