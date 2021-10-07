Albritton: Believers find comfort in the hands of God

Anyone with a dime’s worth of common sense knows that God is a spirit who has no hands like the hands of a man. Yet the Bible is full of references to the hands of God.
And even though theologians warn against making God anthropomorphic, believers find comfort in the idea that God holds them “in his hands.”
My favorite verse in the Old Testament, for example, is Isaiah 41:10. The prophet’s words have blessed me for decades: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”
Dear friend April Humble, a victim of spina bifida for 60 years, tells me Isaiah 41:13 comforts her: “For I am the Lord, your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.” I like that too.
Jesus spoke of his Father’s hands. I love Jesus’ words in John’s Gospel when Jesus says about his followers, “No one can snatch them out of my hand.” As advancing years remind me of my mortality, I am praying for faith to pray as our Lord did on the cross, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.”
My friend Cecil Spear found a prayer which we both dearly love. Its words are easy to remember: “Lord, let me take you by the hand, let me feel your hand in mine. Let me know the joy of walking, in your strength and not in mine! Amen."
Our songs remind us God has the whole world “in his hands,” and even better, that he’s got “you and me in his hands.” That simple song conveys a great truth – that the universe God created remains in his control.
One song I sing to my dog Buddy is “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.”
I think he likes my singing; he wags his tail. Now that I am at risk for falling, these words of that song are all about the life I am living:
Hear my cry, hear my call
Hold my hand lest I fall
Take my hand precious Lord, lead me home.
When it comes my time to die, I hope someone will hold my hand and remind me that the good Lord is holding my hand and leading me home. In the meantime, while I live, I shall continue to remind all who will listen that God is reaching out his hand of love, inviting every person to find salvation “in his hands.”
God’s hand is easy to recognize. It has the scar of a nail in it. The poet John Moreland said it well:
The hands of Christ seem very frail
For they were broken by a nail.
But only they reach heaven at last
Whom these frail, broken hands hold fast.
Ask him to hold your hand. He will.
Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.