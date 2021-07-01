Albritton: ‘Catching hardship by the handle’

No one escapes adversity. Hardship finds us all. No matter how hard you may try to hide from trouble, sooner or later it will find you. How you react to it is what matters. Your response to adversity determines its impact upon your future.

A school teacher’s first child was born mentally challenged. She refused to become embittered. With the encouragement of her husband, she returned to college, earned a master’s degree in special education and devoted her life to teaching children with special needs.

My mentor, “Brother Stanley” Jones, described the teacher’s response as catching hardship by the handle. He drew this conclusion from the popular saying, “When Fate throws a dagger at you, there are two ways to catch it: either by the blade or by the handle.”

Each of us has a choice when the daggers come flying at us - we can grasp it by the blade and let it cut us, or we can grasp it by the handle and use it to defend ourselves.

David Livingstone left a good life in London and went to Africa as a missionary. When his wife Mary died of malaria at 41, he buried her under a baobab tree and devoted the rest of his days to the poor in Africa. He grasped the dagger of grief by the handle.