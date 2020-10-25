Albritton: Changing the culture of cruelty in America

As a Methodist I have been reminded often of the sound advice John Wesley offered the early Methodists about voting. He urged people to do three things: 1. To vote, without fee or reward, for the person they judged most worthy; 2. To speak no evil of the person they voted against; and 3. To take care their spirits were not sharpened against those who voted on the other side. Excellent advice 250 years ago and still excellent for today.

Image the impact we could have on our culture of cruelty if thousands of us followed Wesley’s advice today, and did so because we believed it to be the will of God. We would not eliminate unkindness in the public arena, but we could surely weaken its insidious effect on the unity of our nation.

The Psalmist said what I need to remember to say every morning: “I desire to do your will, O my God; your law is within my heart” (Psalm 40:8). If I greet every sunrise with that desire in my heart, I will always choose kindness over cruelty, bitterness and vulgarity.

It helps me, and should help us all, to remember how Jesus explained who will enter the kingdom of heaven. He said it will be “those who do the will of my heavenly Father.”