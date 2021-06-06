Albritton: Coping with bad days

Bad days happen to everyone. You know what I mean. You slept late. You’re in a hurry to get to work. Hurrying to shave, you cut yourself — and it takes forever to stop the bleeding.

You are walking out the door when your phone rings. It’s your mother-in-law. Distracted, you walk to the car and realize you left the keys on the counter. You get Mama Dearest off the phone and rush back to the car. It won’t start. The battery is dead. Jumper cables to the rescue.

The guy with the blue light stops you for speeding. Gives you a lecture and a ticket. You are an hour late to work. Exasperated, you say to the first person who will listen, “I should have stayed in bed!”

Crazy days happen to preachers. You come across a great story for your sermon. But after church, a wise guy ruins your day. One Sunday I shared my experience of baptizing a tall man who slipped out of my grasp when I put him under the water. By the time I raised him up, he was spewing water and gasping for air. After the benediction, wise guy walks up and says, “I liked your story about the baptism; I heard Robert Schuller tell that story on the ‘Hour of Power.’” My story! My experience! But Schuller gets credit for it — bad day!