Albritton: Following the footprints of the love of my life

I was stunned. I had done what I went to do; it had been a preaching assignment for me. I was ready to have lunch and go home and get in my recliner. But there stood my woman, telling me we had to repair this church.

And I knew she meant business. She had the same look in her eyes the day we stood on a vacant lot in Lusaka, Zambia, and said to me, “We must build a home for Catherine on this lot!” Two years later, Catherine had a home on that lot because Dean had persuaded her beloved Frazer Sunday School Class to provide the money for a home. Today Catherine, who is single, is raising two orphans in that home.

Like a bulldog, Dean refused to let go of the need to fix that church. She invited other people to help, and at their first meeting, they decided to call themselves “Dean’s Army.”

Within a year that army raised the money not only to fix the floor, but to remodel the entire building, and the house next door, which is now a Pathway House equipping people with skills to create a better life. They even took down a huge tree in a nearby vacant lot and turned it into a parking lot.

To sum it all up, Dean’s Army infused new life into the New Walk of Life Church.