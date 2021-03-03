Albritton: Gazing toward heaven does not mend a grieving heart

While it was quite normal for the disciples to be looking intently into the sky as Jesus rose and disappeared into the clouds, their gazing had to stop. Nothing was to be gained by prolonged gazing. Thus the question of the angels: “Why do you stand here looking into the sky?”

Spurgeon made his point boldly. There was nothing wrong with watching Jesus ascend into heaven. But it is fruitless to continue looking toward heaven since Jesus will return and when he does return, you want to be found serving him, not looking into the sky! So get busy serving Jesus – in your home, in the field, where you work, among the people with whom you live.

Do what Jesus has given you the power to do – help the poor and needy, the widow and the fatherless; teach the children and offer hope to the hopeless. Then, said Spurgeon, when Jesus returns, you will not be found “gazing up!”

I took Klaus’ word to me not as a rebuke, but as a gentle warning, spoken tenderly with love. So I asked myself these questions: Are you thinking too much about the past? Are you spending time “gazing toward heaven” that would be better spent serving Jesus in ordinary ways each new day? Are you too focused on your own pain and not enough on the pain of others? In other words, has the time come to simply glance at suffering and gaze intently at serving the Lord?