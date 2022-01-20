Albritton: Get up and make a new start

He hath the words of life.

I am resolved to follow the Savior,

Faithful and true each day;

Heed what He sayeth, do what He willeth,

He is the living Way.

I am resolved, and who will go with me?

Come, friends, without delay;

Taught by the Bible, led by the Spirit,

We’ll walk the heav’nly way.

This simple song says it all. Get resolved to make a new start. Linger in misery no longer! Go to Jesus. Don’t debate it. Don’t be slow. Get in a hurry. “Hasten to Him”! Trust him. He will help you. He is the living Way. There is no other way.

Notice that phrase, “Come, friends, without delay.” You need friends who trust Jesus. Don’t have any? Then find some. Make some. It’s hard to make a new start without the support of caring friends. So find some, “without delay”! Your friends can help you, and you can help your friends “walk the heav’nly way.”