Albritton: Grief work need not be done alone

In the famous book by John Bunyan, “The Pilgrim’s Progress,” the pilgrim “Christian” is making his way from the City of Destruction to the Celestial City. His pilgrimage involves one challenge after another such as climbing Difficulty Hill and making his way through the Valley of Humiliation. Caught in a storm, he stumbles onto the grounds of Doubting Castle where he is caught, imprisoned and beaten by the Giant Despair. He and his companion, Hopeful, use the key of Promise to escape from prison and continue their pilgrimage.

Finally Christian makes it to the Celestial City, but what is crystal clear in the story is that he would not have made it without the help of his friends Hopeful and Faithful. In recent days, I know how Christian felt for I ran into the Giant Despair, and he tried his best to lock me up in his Doubting prison. But, like Christian, I managed to escape with the help of my friends. Their love and encouragement has made all the difference as I have found hope and healing and resumed my own personal pilgrimage toward the eternal City of God.

Friends help by assuring us that it is alright for grief to stay with us for the long haul. We are not pushed to “get over” grief and move on. Grief now is “part of the package,” but it is manageable.