Albritton: Hearing from God

Hearing an “inner voice” – that was a new concept for me.

But that was how evangelist E. Stanley Jones described his life as a Christian. I seized the idea as a young man, and for 60 years, I have been blessed by listening in my mind to the inner voice of Christ.

What I have heard has been wise counsel. When I obeyed, I was blessed. When I chose my way instead of his, I learned the hard way that his way is the way. The more I have listened, the more my soul has cried to hear more.

I have found the guidance of the inner voice consistent with the New Testament teachings of Jesus because the inner voice is the living Christ. Other inner voices do clamor for my attention, but I find they are false voices when I test their counsel against the teachings of the scriptures.

What false voices? The ones that say, “Get revenge,” or “Get even,” or “Do not forgive,” or “Build bigger barns for your stuff.” You know what I mean because you hear those voices too.