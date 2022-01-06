Albritton: How to stop gnawing on a dry bone

There have been times in my life when I was miserable and discouraged. Joy had taken a holiday.

During one of those periods, I heard God saying to me, “You pay too much attention to what others are doing, or not doing, and not enough attention to what I am doing. Change your focus from others to me.”

I began trying to change my focus, but soon realized this would be a daily challenge. The temptation to focus more on others than God recurs throughout our lives. Victory then comes only through diligent obedience, day after day, to the inner voice of Jesus.

Listening to Jesus while reading his words in the gospels is the best remedy for overcoming the temptation to pay more attention to others than God. For example, in his most famous sermon, Jesus says, “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged.” He goes on to explain the danger of focusing too much on others: You become their judge. When I read these words I know Jesus is talking to me: