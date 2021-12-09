Albritton: I can say, ‘Oh, that’s good!’

A man told me he had decided to read the Bible – from Genesis through Revelation.

“But pray for me,” he said; “Right now I am in Leviticus and it is not as interesting as the stories in Genesis.” I told him the Lord would reward him in the next book, the Book of Numbers, with the story of a talking donkey.

While the man’s plan for reading the Bible can be rewarding, there are better ways to read the good book.

One might, for example, begin by reading daily a portion of the Gospel of Mark and one or more of the Psalms. Then do the same with the Gospel of John and Genesis. But instead of reading “a chapter a day,” it is more profitable to read meditatively a few verses, pondering the meaning and praying for enlightenment.

In these days, my plan is reading through one book at a time with one goal in mind: to find a “eureka” verse or a passage about which I can say, “Oh, that’s good!” Then I highlight that verse or verses to remind me of the gold nuggets I have found in the Bible mine, verses that warm my heart with hope and joy.