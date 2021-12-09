Albritton: I can say, ‘Oh, that’s good!’

A man told me he had decided to read the Bible – from Genesis through Revelation.
“But pray for me,” he said; “Right now I am in Leviticus and it is not as interesting as the stories in Genesis.” I told him the Lord would reward him in the next book, the Book of Numbers, with the story of a talking donkey.
While the man’s plan for reading the Bible can be rewarding, there are better ways to read the good book.
One might, for example, begin by reading daily a portion of the Gospel of Mark and one or more of the Psalms. Then do the same with the Gospel of John and Genesis. But instead of reading “a chapter a day,” it is more profitable to read meditatively a few verses, pondering the meaning and praying for enlightenment.
In these days, my plan is reading through one book at a time with one goal in mind: to find a “eureka” verse or a passage about which I can say, “Oh, that’s good!” Then I highlight that verse or verses to remind me of the gold nuggets I have found in the Bible mine, verses that warm my heart with hope and joy.
The scholars wisely warn us not to take verses “out of context.” Context is everything we are told. While I agree with this basic principle, I don’t believe my plan violates that rule. Let me illustrate with one of my favorite verses – Genesis 2:18: The Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.”
This is a statement God makes in one of the creation stories. God was thinking about Adam when he said that, after which he created Eve to become Adam’s helper. That is the “context” of the verse. But when I read it, I say joyfully, “Oh, that is good!” Why? Because the same God who said that about Adam is the God who solved my aloneness by giving me Dean!
Consider the words of Jesus in Revelation 3:20. Christ says to the Church in Laodicea: Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me. I “get” the context, but these words prompt me to exclaim, “Oh, that is good!” Why? Because I heard Jesus knocking on my door!
These are words written by John: If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness (1 John 1:9). The context? Words from a letter written in the first century.
But I say, “Oh, that is good!” Why? Because these words are a promise of God. He will forgive my sins, and yours, if we confess them and allow Jesus to live in our hearts! And Oh, my friends, that is good!
Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.