Albritton: ‘Lord, I cannot!’

So the next time misfortune makes you cry, “Lord, I cannot,” expect the Lord to help you say, “Lord, I can!” Never forget that the God who created the valleys, mountains and rivers, is the same God who delights to help his children learn to say “Lord, I can,” as they face hardships.

My friend Mac was devastated. Within a couple of years he lost his wife, his father and his son. His company was facing bankruptcy; his job was in jeopardy. Engulfed in a storm of grief and fear, he said, “I was terrified, fearing I would lose my sanity, commit suicide or go back to alcoholic drinking.” Then came the miracle. God whispered, “Before you destroy yourself, why don’t you go back to the mission I gave you three years ago which you abandoned?”

That jolting question led Mac to believe that God wanted him to throw himself unreservedly into helping others who were struggling to recover from alcoholism and drug addiction. He began doing that and, “Those were painful days in my life but they became the time of my greatest spiritual growth.” With Christ’s help, Mac moved from “cannot” to “can”!

Whatever you are facing, stop and say it out loud: “Lord, I can!” Say it today. Say it tomorrow. Say it the rest of your life. Say it until you hear him saying, “You can!” Then, believe me, you can!

Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a weekly column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.

Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a weekly column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.