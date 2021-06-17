Albritton: Problems are opportunities

Problems can defeat us, right? Well, not necessarily. Not if we look at our problems as opportunities. Choose to do that and you have made a major course correction in your life.

Obstacles are like dandelions; they pop up in every person’s path. But we can choose how we respond.

Someone said, “When you look at a field of dandelions, you can either see a hundred weeds or a hundred wishes.” That is the attitude we need when facing our obstacles. We can stumble over our obstacles or turn them into stepping stones.

We all fail from time to time. We succeed by getting up, again and again. Henry Ford called failure “simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.”

Winston Churchill said, “The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” My experience confirms that it is always wise to look for the opportunity in every problem.

It comes down really to a choice between whining and whistling. Look at biblical heroes Paul and Silas. Arrested and beaten, they were thrown into a prison that looked and smelled more like a dungeon. Did Paul and Silas whine? No, they saw their imprisonment as an opportunity to tell the prison guards about their friend Jesus.