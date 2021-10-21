Albritton: See what God has done

This desire for recognition goes beyond athletics. In our communities, we love to vote for “the Best” in everything: the best bank, the best truck, the best car, the best barbecue sauce, etc. This feeds our passion to show others what we can do.

When it comes to following Christ, this is not God’s plan. He does not ask his people to show how great they are, but to proclaim God’s greatness. This may be seen plainly in the Acts of the Apostles, chapter 14, when Paul and Barnabas return from a missionary journey. On arriving back in Antioch, Paul and Barnabas “gathered the church together and reported on all that God had done through them, and how he (God) had opened the door of faith to the Gentiles.”

Paul does not boast that his mighty prayer had caused a man in Lystra to jump up and start walking. Nor does Paul claim that he had opened the door of faith to the Gentiles. He spoke humbly of what God had done.

The early disciples had a simple message: God has raised Jesus from the dead – what God had done. They did not invite people to admire their greatness; they invited them to look to God and praise him for his mighty deeds. And the church grew!