Albritton: She was my Valentine for 71 years

I had a good laugh the other day when the spokesperson for Social Security called to inform me that Dean had not been employed enough quarters to qualify for the $255 burial benefit. I laughed out loud, remembering that Dean had spent her life thankful for the honor of being not a housewife but a homemaker.

From day one, she was totally dedicated to making our home a haven of blessing and a place of peace – and the Lord crowned her effort with success!

When we did not have two nickels to rub together, she picked wild flowers out of a ditch and made a beautiful centerpiece for our dinner table. She could make a can of Spam taste like a beef roast, surrounded by onions, carrots and potatoes. I am sure the good woman on the phone did not understand why I responded to her announcement with a hearty “Thank God!”

I began asking Dean to “be my valentine” when we were 17, three years before our marriage. So she was my Valentine for 71 years. I gave her a box of chocolates.

A few years ago, instead of a Valentine card, she copied on a sheet of paper a picture of a man’s hands placing an engagement ring on a woman’s finger. Below it she typed this message: “This I will remember, when the rest of life is through: the finest thing I have ever done is simply loving you.” She signed it: “Dean.”