Albritton: Squeeze every drop of joy out of now

Henry David Thoreau had some good ideas. He insisted we should “live in the present” and “find eternity in each moment.” I like that. Now is the time to live, to find joy. As Ralph Waldo Emerson put it, “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.”

If we are wise, we will rise each morning and do our best to squeeze every drop of joy out of now. But not for the reason Thoreau suggested. “Fools,” he said, “stand on their island of opportunities and look toward another land. There is no other land; there is no other life but this.” How sad the gifted writer failed to see “the land that is fairer than day” that God has promised those who trust his Son for another life, eternal life.

But though we have hope for heaven’s joy, we must embrace God’s plan for living in the now. The scriptures affirm God’s desire to do works of grace in our lives today, now, and not once but continually.

E. Stanley Jones helped me see this. When I shared my desire for God to fill the emptiness of my soul with “blessed assurance,” he did not give me a list of books to read nor instruct me to pray earnestly until God answered my prayer.