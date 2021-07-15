Albritton: The people who colored the way I think

Growing up in that environment gave me a strong work ethic. Never sleep late. Get up. Get at it. Keep at it until the work is done. That attitude was engrained in me as a child.

Daddy’s honesty influenced me. He was a man of his word. He had no patience with liars. In my teen years, I discovered that Daddy had a good reputation. I was never ashamed to be known as his son.

Family was important to Daddy. We ate our meals together at a table that he built, and we never began eating until he had offered a prayer of thanks. We were taught to honor God.

Daddy seldom talked about his faith in God; he just lived it. One of my first books was a book of Bible stories filled with pictures. Though my interest was more in Tarzan and the Lone Ranger, Daddy and Mama made sure I also knew about Abraham and Jesus. Unless “the ox was in the ditch,” we went to church every Sunday.

In my middle years, I began to realize how his strong example had shaped my attitudes. Now it gives me great joy to remember fondly the many ways Daddy colored my life and the rare privilege of having been his son.

So you will not be surprised to know I pray often that one day my sons will be thankful for whatever ways my example has colored the way they look at life.

Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.