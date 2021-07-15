Albritton: The people who colored the way I think

Several people colored the way I look at life.
Some touched me with lovely pastel colors, calling forth in me a gentleness long ignored and slow to develop. Others stroked me with vivid colors that created an intense enthusiasm for life. Still others, like my Daddy, stroked me with bold colors that birthed a driving ambition to make a difference with my life.
“Daddy” was what I called my father for 50 years. I never called him “Father.” To me and my siblings, our parents were Daddy and Mama. In later years, until he passed away at age 93, Daddy’s name became “Papa” in our family. I rejoiced to learn that when Jesus prayed, he addressed God as “Abba, Father.” The word “Abba” was a colloquial term, used by Jewish children, that is best translated as “Daddy” or “Papa.” Frankly, that melts my heart.
Daddy painted my life by being the person he was – a pillar of strength – in our home. He influenced the way I see life by the way he lived his life.
He was a strong man. He worked hard all day, all his life. There was not a lazy bone in his body. His routine seldom wavered. Bedtime was 10:30. He arose at 4:30 every morning, determined not to “burn daylight.” Even in retirement, he got up at 4:30 to drink coffee, prepare breakfast, listen to the weather on the radio and read “The Upper Room” and his Bible.
Growing up in that environment gave me a strong work ethic. Never sleep late. Get up. Get at it. Keep at it until the work is done. That attitude was engrained in me as a child.
Daddy’s honesty influenced me. He was a man of his word. He had no patience with liars. In my teen years, I discovered that Daddy had a good reputation. I was never ashamed to be known as his son.
Family was important to Daddy. We ate our meals together at a table that he built, and we never began eating until he had offered a prayer of thanks. We were taught to honor God.
Daddy seldom talked about his faith in God; he just lived it. One of my first books was a book of Bible stories filled with pictures. Though my interest was more in Tarzan and the Lone Ranger, Daddy and Mama made sure I also knew about Abraham and Jesus. Unless “the ox was in the ditch,” we went to church every Sunday.
In my middle years, I began to realize how his strong example had shaped my attitudes. Now it gives me great joy to remember fondly the many ways Daddy colored my life and the rare privilege of having been his son.
So you will not be surprised to know I pray often that one day my sons will be thankful for whatever ways my example has colored the way they look at life.
Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.