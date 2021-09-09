Albritton: The strangers who became family

It was a strange request from our son Matt. “Dad, our friends Alfred and Muumbe Kalembo from Zambia have no place to go for Christmas. Would you and Mom like to invite them to spend Christmas week with you at the Cabin?”

He was calling from Asbury Seminary in Kentucky where he and Alfred were third-year students. “And, by the way,” Matt added, “They have five children and the youngest are 2-year-old twin girls.”

After getting the green light from Dean, I said, “Yes, son, we would love to have your friends spend Christmas with us.” A few minutes later, Dean and I were gasping for breath. What had invited perfect strangers with five children to spend a week with us in a cabin that had only three beds! And we did not even know if they could speak English!

It never occurred to us that we were obeying the biblical instruction found in Hebrews 13:1-3. This is how J.B. Phillips translates it: “Never let your brotherly love fail, nor refuse to extend your hospitality to strangers — sometimes men have entertained angels unawares. Think constantly of those in prison as if you were prisoners at their side. Think too of all who suffer as if you shared their pain.”