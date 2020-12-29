Albritton: Those precious hands are still now

When she was a little girl, her father, James David Brown, would often rock her to sleep, holding her in his arms as he sang softly, “You Are My Sunshine.” Dean knew her father loved her older sister, Dot, but she cherished the idea that she was his little sunshine.

Remembering that Dean loved that song, I sang it to her many times while she was suffering and dying during the last week of her life. I held her hand as I did, and she squeezed my hand to let me know she knew why I was singing the song that reminded her of her father’s love. It had been a long time since she heard her father’s voice. He died at age 46 when Dean was 7.

My family joined me in singing many other songs to comfort Dean during her final days, songs that reminded her of her heavenly Father’s love. She comforted us with words that assured us she was holding the hand of Jesus as she prepared to depart this world.

Katelyn, grandson Anthony’s wife, asked her how she was doing. She replied, “I am at peace. My heart is filled with joy.” That was the last sentence we heard her speak. Later, her final word was “Jesus” as she pointed toward the ceiling. That moment I shall never forget. I thought about the song, “You can have all this world, but give me Jesus.” Ultimately, nothing matters more than Jesus.