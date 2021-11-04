Albritton: Words that should affect our daily behavior

In my 20s, when I was struggling to learn to write, a friend said to me, “Walter, you quote too many people; why don’t you tell us what you think.”

Well, 60 years later, I am still trying to learn to write but my friend was right. Early on, I tried to substantiate every observation with a quote from some famous person.

I still love memorable quotes, especially those I may use to spin an important truth. An example is one attributed to Mark Twain: “Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” So much truth packaged in 14 words!

Like Twain, Churchill left us some splendid quotes like this one: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. If you are going through hell, keep going.” Words that inspire perseverance!

The trouble will quoting people is that there is always someone who will rain on your parade by informing you the words were not original with the person you cited. One reader apprised me that Twain’s “kindness” quotation originated with Christian Bovee. I checked it; he was correct. Bovee and Twain were contemporaries, both authors. However, Twain did edit and improve Bovee’s statement.