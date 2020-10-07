An emotional appeal to frontline workers

I’m heartened to see that they are many who still show up to support our physicians, nurses, techs and all the staff that work behind the scenes to make things as safe as possible for us all. But, if we are honest, there has been a drastic drop off. People are not as visible, and sometimes I have heard admissions of things like “out of sight out of mind” or “I just can’t watch it anymore.” What does this mean for those who don’t have an opportunity to step away and take a break?

Now more than ever we need to be reaching out to those who are placing themselves in the direct line of fire. We need to gently encourage them to find additional ways to take care of themselves and offer solutions to assist them.

“I’m fine” is the easy answer to questions of how they are doing, but as family and friends, we should take things one step further and let them know that “it’s OK to not be fine;” that “no one is immune” from the heartbreak and sadness that they experience on a daily basis. And then, we can be present for conversations, or let them know that it’s OK to reach out to someone who will listen and validate feelings.