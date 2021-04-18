Anderson: Charities must not have a high regard of their donors

The culture of giving has changed. Some aspects of donation requests have become extremely aggravating.

One noticeable transformation is their method of writing request letters. Not only do they have to include a multi-page missive, but each one or two sentences occupies its own paragraph. Perhaps they believe it makes the request more impressive if it’s accompanied by a lengthy convincing us of why we need to give. Does additional white space and numerous paragraphs make us lean more toward persuasion?

This is most irritating. Very rarely do I read more than the first section. It’s all just too obvious, and my time is valuable. Anyway, most likely it’s an organization that we’ve supported for a while. I know what it’s about.

Maybe I do need convincing if it’s a new charity vying for my dollar, but I still don’t want to read a book to make a decision.

Is it just me, or should the purpose of each organization be obvious? Usually, the title of the group indicates why they are in business. If the name of the business does not point directly to its mission, IMHO they haven’t put forth the right image.