Anderson: Comics, the stuff of life

The comics aren’t what they used to be. As far as humor, there are few that result in laughter or even amusement. Perhaps when I was young I was easier to entertain.
Yet, in certain respects, the comics are most definitely as I remember.
As I selectively read through the comics page in our newspaper, I am struck by how the characters have not changed in as much as decades. Comics creators have the privilege of drawing their creations in any form or fashion they choose. Which means when they have something that works, they stick with it without changes.
Not only have they remained the same age at which they were “born” in the comic, they are decidedly ugly. I don’t mean this in a critical sense. Certainly, the creators are extremely talented artistically. It’s just that in terms of reality, if those characters (by some mystical process) became human they would be frightening.
This came to mind especially when I was observing Arlo, in “Arlo and Janis.” Imagine him coming to life as an unlikely and alarming figure, unreasonably bulbous nose, absurdly squinty eyes and all. Decidedly non-human.
On the other hand, and as far as comics characters go, we expect those individuals to be drawn in a way to attract our attention (not to be attractive necessarily), to be simple enough to be clearly printed in black and white, and to be recognizable as specific to the creators’ ongoing series.
They should be agreeable, familiar. And while living in the pages of the newspapers, two-dimensional, flat, they are definitely that. We recognize our favorites without even having to read the titles. Of course, knowing they simply represent real people (no matter their potential monster image), they are assuredly friendly.
The situations in a lot of the more realistic series are relevant. The events are believable in most of the sequential printings – at least in my favorites, like “Arlo and Janis,” “Zits,” and “Family Circus.” There are only about three others that I’m of a habit to inconsistently read.
What is amazing, ugliness of the characters notwithstanding, is how many of the plots mirror my life. It was often that the comic strips were cut out and taped to the kitchen door to passively-aggressively suggest to my husband or sons how like they are comics characters. “Zits,” in particular, remarkably and accurately reflected our lives while we had teenagers in the house.
Some I’ve kept as my reminders of the situations we used to experience. I’d have a boxful if I’d kept them all. Others saved highlighted my own quirks, since I am prone to laugh at myself. Over the years, I’ve kept diaries, miscellaneous notes about the daily lives of our family, though there were times when a comic series represented our life experiences more accurately than any of my reports.
There’s a song sung by Roberta Flack that includes the phrase, “Telling my whole life with his words.” The rest of the song doesn’t apply, but these comics (old and new) reveal our lives in their words and drawings.
Do comic strip characters imitate real life? In our case, certainly. Well, except for the monstrosity potential and the characters maintaining perpetual youth.
Carry on comics creators!
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.