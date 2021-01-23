Anderson: Comics, the stuff of life

The comics aren’t what they used to be. As far as humor, there are few that result in laughter or even amusement. Perhaps when I was young I was easier to entertain.

Yet, in certain respects, the comics are most definitely as I remember.

As I selectively read through the comics page in our newspaper, I am struck by how the characters have not changed in as much as decades. Comics creators have the privilege of drawing their creations in any form or fashion they choose. Which means when they have something that works, they stick with it without changes.

Not only have they remained the same age at which they were “born” in the comic, they are decidedly ugly. I don’t mean this in a critical sense. Certainly, the creators are extremely talented artistically. It’s just that in terms of reality, if those characters (by some mystical process) became human they would be frightening.

This came to mind especially when I was observing Arlo, in “Arlo and Janis.” Imagine him coming to life as an unlikely and alarming figure, unreasonably bulbous nose, absurdly squinty eyes and all. Decidedly non-human.