Anderson: Consider the implications of not being vaccinated

Did they imagine that the ICU bed they might use could otherwise be occupied by a person who has had a stroke or heart attack?

Did they consider that they would be putting those generous workers at risk? Did they think beyond the hospital staff, to the doctors and nurses who are willing to expose themselves and their families to danger?!

Further, the Teacher counsels, ”…a time to weep and a time to laugh, … to mourn…and to dance…” Now is that time. To weep for the losses, to mourn the deaths that could have been avoided. Someday there may be a time to laugh and dance. When will the families who are losing loved ones laugh or dance again?

The Teacher continues, ”…a time to be silent and a time to speak…to love and a time to hate…”. Now is not the time to be silent, it is the time to speak, to convince our neighbors and friends to be vaccinated.