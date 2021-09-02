Anderson: Consider the implications of not being vaccinated

Since reading an editorial in the O-A News (8/22/21), I have been overwhelmed, and heartbroken and heart sick. The author, an infectious disease physician, poured out her soul over the senseless illness and loss of life of those who remain unvaccinated.
In my Sunday School class, we have been studying Ecclesiastes. In that book, the Teacher says, in part, “There is a time …to be born and a time to die. In our time, children continue to be born, but, unfortunately and senselessly, it is also the time for many to die.
The Teacher continues, ”…a time to kill and a time to heal…”. People unwittingly chance killing themselves if they contract COVID! And if they become so ill as to require hospitalization, they find themselves relying on medical science and practitioners to save their lives. And a time to heal? Those COVID-sickened people are relying on the sacrifices of medical personnel to heal them.
These patients might normally be considerate, generally kind, giving, and thoughtful in caring for others. But, at the heart of it, when it comes to the decision not to be vaccinated, they are not kind. They are selfish. Did they consider (when they refused the vaccine) that if they contract COVID they would be depending on the nurses, doctors, hospital staff and others to take care of them?
Did they imagine that the ICU bed they might use could otherwise be occupied by a person who has had a stroke or heart attack?
Did they consider that they would be putting those generous workers at risk? Did they think beyond the hospital staff, to the doctors and nurses who are willing to expose themselves and their families to danger?!
Further, the Teacher counsels, ”…a time to weep and a time to laugh, … to mourn…and to dance…” Now is that time. To weep for the losses, to mourn the deaths that could have been avoided. Someday there may be a time to laugh and dance. When will the families who are losing loved ones laugh or dance again?
The Teacher continues, ”…a time to be silent and a time to speak…to love and a time to hate…”. Now is not the time to be silent, it is the time to speak, to convince our neighbors and friends to be vaccinated.
A time to love — to love others despite their selfish decisions. To love those who put our medical personnel at risk. To love the children who have lost parents, and families who have lost loved ones. (This disease has touched our family, too.). A time to hate. Yes, hate the disease, with anger toward those who are taking risks and forcing others to take risks on their behalf.
Read that editorial. If you are not vaccinated, thoughtfully consider the implications – the dangers to which you are exposing yourself, your families, and our medical personnel – and please, please, get the coronavirus vaccine!
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.