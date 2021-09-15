Anderson: Criticism is like a punch in the gut when it comes from loved ones

Criticism. Hard enough to take, but when it comes from those you love, it’s like a punch in the gut.

It was in response to the vaccination column. Was I too harsh?

When I wrote about the implications of not being vaccinated, there had been more coronavirus deaths. Online articles, newspaper articles and the evening news told of the consequences of having a hospital full of coronavirus patients, leaving little room for patients who need other treatment. There were many reports about the shortage of nurses and how even in our local hospital the nurses must put in overtime.

So often the evening news includes someone speaking from their hospital bed, who having gone through the agony of experiencing C-19, is now admitting they were wrong. They acknowledge they should have been vaccinated.

I also read posts from a niece who is a nurse in Pennsylvania. The anger in her words is obvious. The job of caring for, and often losing, Covid-19 patients is wearing her out. Not only that, but she recently lost a co-worker to the disease – a nurse who had sacrificed her own health to care for coronavirus patients in her hospital.