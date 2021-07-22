Anderson: Do your emotions take you by surprise?

His garage was fascinating, where he’d collected every sort of keepsakes, furniture, old toys and household items. It was like visiting a museum. Once in a while he’d talk about some of the items he’d collected. It was crowded in there. I sometimes wondered if he knew of all the treasures he had stored toward the back.

Besides the blueberries, he and his wife raised goats. They’d be baa-ing by the road as we drove it. Over time, there were fewer. I kind of missed the crowd.

Now I’m missing him. My Blueberry Man is gone.

I spoke with his wife, and she shared of his passing. She told of how the family missed him. Just in the couple of months that he’s been gone, he has left a void in their lives. It will be hard for her after 65 years of married life.

As I ended the call, I thought about him, how it seemed as if he’d always be there. He’d be welcoming us to pick to our heart’s content while our fingers became purple-stained. A few “samples” always made for tasting while we checked to see which bushes produced the sweetest crop.

The call ended and I found tears in my eyes. We were just acquaintances really. Just summertime visitors.

I hope he realized how fond we all were of him.