Anderson: Flying by the seat of my pants – again

Synonyms.com defines this phrase as “To use one’s judgment, initiative, and perceptions as events unfold in order to improvise a course of action without a predetermined plan.”
Yep, that’s me. Improviser.
When I’m sewing, I usually do have somewhat of a plan (emphasis on somewhat). When I created a quilt for our new grandson, I knew what I wanted to do, using a method that has served me well when producing several quilts.
This method is based on the “Quilt-in-a-Day” approach. Strips of fabric are torn and sewn together in blocks to create a design for the quilt. When I constructed my first quilt, I was taking a sewing class. There I received a spiral-bound booklet that shows the procedure, step by step. I still consult that booklet (my quilt bible) – except when I’m sure I remember the steps (emphasis on sure).
It’s critical to have a certain length of fabric for each color. There’s a helpful chart for this, using the detailed method. Invariably, I’m “off to the races” but am halted several times before I’m finished. Time to consult my trusty booklet.
On Grandson’s quilt, I widened the size of the tear strips without considering the effects. Making the strips wider also made the blocks larger. That meant that I needed more fabric for the backing as well as more batting for the filler. Good grief.
My best friend during all sewing projects is my trusty seam ripper. For the quilt, most of the fabric must be put together with the right (front) sides – where the print is strongest – facing each other. I’d repeatedly have the front side facing the wrong side.
I couldn’t use all the blocks because the wider blocks enlarged the entire top of the quilt. Too large for a crib quilt. Now I have three extra, lovely worthless blocks.
I also created a small pillow to match the quilt. Several ripped seams later, I realized that I did not have a strategy for this project, including how to gather the long strip to sew around the edges. One of the threads must be pulled to make the fabric bunch up, but my sewing machine doesn’t have a wide enough setting to be easily pulled. I ripped it out and did it by hand – twice.
My gardening projects are also often initiated without a “predetermined course of action.” Mostly this means I’ve spontaneously pulled weeds, planted flowers or seeds or transplanted new flowers to pots or a bed.
There are several items I’d need: gardening gloves, a trowel, a short stool, a hand rake. Most of the time I start without the gloves and trowel which means dirt will be deeply imbedded under my nails. Without the stool, I will be on my hands and knees, with aching back and filthy pants. No hand rake and the soil for the seeds will be lumpy.
Oh, and for the weeding, I end up leaving small piles of weeds all over the yard (to the chagrin of my husband) because I’ve not taken the time to pull up a trash can.
Considering these issues, it’s amazing that I get anything accomplished. My spontaneous-ness must be a character flaw. To overcome it, I’ll need a pre-determined plan.
