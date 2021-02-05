Anderson: Flying by the seat of my pants – again

My best friend during all sewing projects is my trusty seam ripper. For the quilt, most of the fabric must be put together with the right (front) sides – where the print is strongest – facing each other. I’d repeatedly have the front side facing the wrong side.

I couldn’t use all the blocks because the wider blocks enlarged the entire top of the quilt. Too large for a crib quilt. Now I have three extra, lovely worthless blocks.

I also created a small pillow to match the quilt. Several ripped seams later, I realized that I did not have a strategy for this project, including how to gather the long strip to sew around the edges. One of the threads must be pulled to make the fabric bunch up, but my sewing machine doesn’t have a wide enough setting to be easily pulled. I ripped it out and did it by hand – twice.

My gardening projects are also often initiated without a “predetermined course of action.” Mostly this means I’ve spontaneously pulled weeds, planted flowers or seeds or transplanted new flowers to pots or a bed.