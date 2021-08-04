Anderson: He needs to let me do it more often!

Some things are taken for granted, such as common activities - grocery shopping, mowing or cooking dinner. Never did I imagine that another simple task would create such a challenge.
I used to be independent. Driving anywhere was a breeze. Then my driving became restricted due to my medical condition. For months, I was passenger only; Husband was the chauffeur.
That meant he took charge of the vehicles, especially at the filling station.
Gradually, I took back the wheel for local trips. At last, I was running errands solo. First to an ophthalmologist’s appointment. All was well.
Next, to find a FedEx drop box. Except my eyesight was blurry, and that strange disposable sunshade hanging inside my glasses kept going crooked. Near as I could tell, my phone navigation map indicated drop boxes everywhere, but no way could I catch up to one of those little icons. It was like a failed Pac-Man game.
I stopped to get gas. Pre-Fourth-of-July travelers were of the same mind. Long lines at the pumps left no space to access my left-side tank.
This is when I discovered that I’d failed to recall the ins and outs of vehicle fill-ups.
How about pumps on the other side? Impatient, I pulled ahead of a fill up in progress, but had to adjust (forward, backward) several times to get lined up. Even then the car was quite crooked, but I was done with that.
First thing was to pull the hose and nozzle across to see if it would reach. Success! Then put the nozzle back in the holder to start the process. How did that hose get so long? Only tripped once. Back to the driver’s seat to pull the lever to open the gas cap door. (This one I knew. Days before I couldn’t find how to open the gas cap on the truck. Quick call to Husband – “just push on the access door – it will pop open.” Good grief.)
Then, to insert my credit card. Upside down, of course. Must enter random information, but the numbers on the buttons are worn off. Or was it my blurry eyes? Finally, I guessed right by counting buttons to enter my zip code. Pulled the hose back to insert the nozzle.
Finally, the message to “Begin Fueling.” Only, no matter how hard I squeezed the latch, no gas spewed forth. Now what?
A sound finally registered – a consistent beeping. Green lights were flashing on the gas selection buttons. Trip back over the hose to push the button.
Finally, all was well at the pump. Except no receipt. I pulled over to write a note and saw a woman approach. She was pointing at the side of the car, at the gas cap I’d forgotten to replace, of course.
I never did look around to see if anyone else was watching.
After one failed stop at a non-FedEx location, I found a drop box and headed home.
Note to Husband: Please let me gas the vehicles more often.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.