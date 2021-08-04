Anderson: He needs to let me do it more often!

Some things are taken for granted, such as common activities - grocery shopping, mowing or cooking dinner. Never did I imagine that another simple task would create such a challenge.

I used to be independent. Driving anywhere was a breeze. Then my driving became restricted due to my medical condition. For months, I was passenger only; Husband was the chauffeur.

That meant he took charge of the vehicles, especially at the filling station.

Gradually, I took back the wheel for local trips. At last, I was running errands solo. First to an ophthalmologist’s appointment. All was well.

Next, to find a FedEx drop box. Except my eyesight was blurry, and that strange disposable sunshade hanging inside my glasses kept going crooked. Near as I could tell, my phone navigation map indicated drop boxes everywhere, but no way could I catch up to one of those little icons. It was like a failed Pac-Man game.

I stopped to get gas. Pre-Fourth-of-July travelers were of the same mind. Long lines at the pumps left no space to access my left-side tank.

This is when I discovered that I’d failed to recall the ins and outs of vehicle fill-ups.