Anderson: It’s just a matter of physics

Physics wasn’t a favorite college course. It was fascinating, but also confusing. Yet it’s interesting to me now how often my limited knowledge is insightful.

I first suspected that it was a matter of physics when I noticed that many of my tops and pullover shirts had holes in the belly button area. At first, though, I blamed it on moths.

Then realizing (having some knowledge of various critters) that moths likely will not chew on nearly the exact same location on every garment. It’s as if they nibbled, then proceeded to the next meal.

Coincidentally, it became obvious that my arms are too short for accessing any of our sink faucets. My back brought this to my attention. When reaching for something for any length of time that is even slightly beyond a comfortable distance, one’s back bears the strain of support. Again, physics – maybe to do with a fulcrum?

One day, while observing my shirt and my short arms, I became aware that my belly, donned with jeans and sporting a metal button just at belly height, was pressing against the cabinetry at the sink. Yep. Physics. Not that I’m at the sink constantly, but it’s often enough that the wear of the metal button on my tops against the cabinet creates friction – and holes.