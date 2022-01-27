Anderson: It’s just a matter of physics

Physics wasn’t a favorite college course. It was fascinating, but also confusing. Yet it’s interesting to me now how often my limited knowledge is insightful.
I first suspected that it was a matter of physics when I noticed that many of my tops and pullover shirts had holes in the belly button area. At first, though, I blamed it on moths.
Then realizing (having some knowledge of various critters) that moths likely will not chew on nearly the exact same location on every garment. It’s as if they nibbled, then proceeded to the next meal.
Coincidentally, it became obvious that my arms are too short for accessing any of our sink faucets. My back brought this to my attention. When reaching for something for any length of time that is even slightly beyond a comfortable distance, one’s back bears the strain of support. Again, physics – maybe to do with a fulcrum?
One day, while observing my shirt and my short arms, I became aware that my belly, donned with jeans and sporting a metal button just at belly height, was pressing against the cabinetry at the sink. Yep. Physics. Not that I’m at the sink constantly, but it’s often enough that the wear of the metal button on my tops against the cabinet creates friction – and holes.
It took a while to come to this conclusion despite an increasing quantity of pullovers that can’t be worn in public. This attests to my delayed comprehension of the relationship between the sink, my short arms, my jeans and my shirts.
Another physics issue deals with the clothes dryer. If you have washed fitted sheets, you know that at least one sheet corner will capture an article and prevent its drying. That cloth cup will contain (bunched up and wet) shirts, socks, underwear, pillowcases… just about anything that can be balled up and fit into the corner. You might as well set the dryer for 10 minute cycles to extract items from those pockets. I’m not sure which physics law this is, but it’s inevitable.
Sometimes my understanding of physics puts me at odds with Husband. I’ve concluded (after much observation) that dishes must properly face down, or they will hold water. It’s rarely clean rinse water and so will likely contain particles from the wash cycle. I appreciate that Husband often loads (and unloads) the machine, but I cringe at captured dirty wash water. We’ve discussed this but my concept of the workings of dish physics doesn’t mesh with his goal-oriented task-mindedness. Thankfully the law of magnetism keeps us in sync.
Physics plays a role in everything! Gravity is a force that increases mass. We won’t even go there! When walking, it will be immeasurably more difficult to go uphill rather than down. This is reflected in one of Newton’s laws – where force (a push) is needed to move an object (me). Acceleration isn’t even an issue.
The study of physics does bring random “aha” moments., but so far it hasn’t solved anything.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.