Anderson: Learning kindness and compassion

Nearing the building, it was obvious that the firemen were diligently trying to put out a fire in one or more of the apartments - which, from what I recollect, were not in one of the nicer area neighborhoods. The fire was outlined in the windows of the dark building. As a child then, I remember feeling very small and insecure.

Somehow Mom discovered which of the families had been affected by this event. I don’t remember if it was from the weeping of the residents or how the officials might have been consoling them.

What I do remember is how she approached those people – strangers to us – and asked if she could help. She offered to take them in, to house them at least overnight until they could make other arrangements.

I was appalled. I was a shy youngster and couldn’t imagine bringing unfamiliar persons into our home. Not that it would have been particularly dangerous, I realize now. It was a time when people generously reached out to others without concern for danger.

Thankfully to me, the residents had other options and didn’t take Mom up on her charitable offer.