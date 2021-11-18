Anderson: Learning kindness and compassion

Not everyone tends toward kindness. This is disconcerting, even more so when I realize my own deficiencies. Especially since I learned a lesson about compassion long ago.
There is (or was) an area in northern Virginia called “Arlandria,” bordering Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia. It included one of the first versions of a strip mall, housing several businesses under one long roof.
Bordered by a stream, Four Mile Run, it used to flood frequently. We’d go there sometimes during those floods. It was fascinating to see the high waters. And of course at my young age I had no concept of the hard times those floods brought to the locals.
My mother and I must have gone shopping there, probably to the three-story Charles department store, when I was in need of a dress for my brother’s wedding. That may have been the trip during which this certain life lesson occurred.
It seems like it was evening, or dusk, which makes me wonder because back then (the 60’s) it doesn’t seem that stores stayed open very late. That’s the way childhood memories are. A little bit fact, a little bit imagination.
As we were leaving the store, we saw a disturbance in an apartment complex nearby. Fire engines, police cars, crowds. Mom, being the curious sort, took me by the hand to find out what was going on.
Nearing the building, it was obvious that the firemen were diligently trying to put out a fire in one or more of the apartments - which, from what I recollect, were not in one of the nicer area neighborhoods. The fire was outlined in the windows of the dark building. As a child then, I remember feeling very small and insecure.
Somehow Mom discovered which of the families had been affected by this event. I don’t remember if it was from the weeping of the residents or how the officials might have been consoling them.
What I do remember is how she approached those people – strangers to us – and asked if she could help. She offered to take them in, to house them at least overnight until they could make other arrangements.
I was appalled. I was a shy youngster and couldn’t imagine bringing unfamiliar persons into our home. Not that it would have been particularly dangerous, I realize now. It was a time when people generously reached out to others without concern for danger.
Thankfully to me, the residents had other options and didn’t take Mom up on her charitable offer.
I don’t remember discussing this, nor if my mother eventually did anything for those people. However, at some points through my childhood various items would disappear – including the wooden doll cradle that my dad had made, my Barbie doll collection, and even our World Book Encyclopedia set. I knew those items went to those who needed them.
Perhaps Mom never realized how kindness and compassion were taught to me that night, and later.
Yet the impact remains. I still remember.
