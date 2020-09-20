Anderson: Lots of time for…Batter Up!

There are so many unique personalities, and each have their own distinct behaviors. Prepping for the hit, setting up for the pitch… it’s all good – and interesting.

For example, Melancon, one of the Braves pitchers – I like to watch him work with the batter as they decide on the pitch. He does a little side-step, left-right, left-right, while he makes up his mind. Any anyway, who decides if the catcher or the pitcher makes the final decision?

I’ve been angry with the umpires. You can clearly see the strike zone, that box drawn in front of the batter showing where the pitcher should aim the ball. I’ve fussed at strike calls on the Braves when it was obvious that the pitch should have been called a ball. It’s amazing that the players have such self-discipline that they don’t get into it with the umps.

We’ve figured out errors, designated hitters, intentional walks and a full count. However, it’ll take a lot more studying to decide on curve balls, fast balls, sliders and the multitude of other pitches and actions. I also want to know why their gloves require re-tightening even after no hits.