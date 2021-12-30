Anderson: Next year I’m not going to do it!

It is so easy to manage Christmas giving. Our son and his wife send lists of suggested gifts from which we can choose. The problem is it’s just too convenient.
They use Amazon to make the lists which they email to us. Each item in the list has a link that goes to the page to order the item. Shazzam! In 30 minutes, we had multiple gifts chosen for them and their two children. Chosen, bought and on the way!
Our other son has also sent a list of recommended purchases – also from an online retailer.
It occurred me, though, that I should be supporting our local businesses. It’s not that we don’t buy locally, because we do. We could do more.
I missed “Small Business Saturday.” It just flew past me on a busy day. Guess I should have put it on my calendar. On the other hand, as one fellow put it – every day can be small business Saturday for our local merchants. We just have to make a special effort. In person or online, we can support our neighbors and friends.
It would be different if we had one of those Amazon fulfillment centers in our area. Or one of the other online retailers that we frequent. They’d have employees from our communities working for them. At least then my purchases would be fueling the local economy. I don’t know where Amazon’s headquarters are. I’m sure those employees deserve my support, too, but I should be supporting my neighbors.
Not only the employees, but the business owners in our community depend on us. The phrase has been used for other purposes, but “It takes a village” applies here.
Our kids still want our “wish lists.” I really don’t want them to buy anything for me. I saw a post on Facebook that addressed this very topic. When our adult kids ask what we want for Christmas, the answer is something like this, “I want you to keep coming around…to ask questions… ask my advice. Tell me your problems… tell me about your job, your worries… share your life with me, laugh with me or laugh at me. Your laughter is music to my ears. Use your money to make life better for you – I want to see you happy and healthy. Then I will have all that I need or want. You.”
Someday they’ll understand.
Christmas shouldn’t be about gifts anyway – though I don’t know how to get away from it. Perhaps one year we can take a family vacation for the holiday. No gifts included other than the greatest gift - Jesus, Yeshua the Messiah.
Perhaps next year I won’t be able to find exactly the items that that our family members suggest. Yet if they know we’ll be buying locally, they’ll have to take that into consideration.
The computer will be mostly off-limits. Unless we’re looking for local treasures.