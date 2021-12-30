Anderson: Next year I’m not going to do it!

Our kids still want our “wish lists.” I really don’t want them to buy anything for me. I saw a post on Facebook that addressed this very topic. When our adult kids ask what we want for Christmas, the answer is something like this, “I want you to keep coming around…to ask questions… ask my advice. Tell me your problems… tell me about your job, your worries… share your life with me, laugh with me or laugh at me. Your laughter is music to my ears. Use your money to make life better for you – I want to see you happy and healthy. Then I will have all that I need or want. You.”