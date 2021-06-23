Anderson: No wonder I never get anything done

First, I should catch up on reading the O-A News. Again, halt any headway on the closet task.

Several articles to bring to the attention of my older brother. He used to be a federal fish hatchery manager and is a life-long outdoorsman. He’d like to read about the Opelika vultures and the issues the state has with feral hogs. I also must include a copy of a recent column. He’s one of my fans though he won’t say it outright.

Time also to mail a copy of my column to my 91-year-old aunt. She declares me to be a good author and is tickled at some of the opinions I send. The most controversial are not forwarded. No use aggravating her. Bless her for being my most precious, partially-informed fan.

Back to the mission at hand. I really need to set up a garbage bag. But no use, knowing I won’t use it. The little trash can from the bathroom will do.

Does anyone else have such conflicts? Every item brings back a memory. Except perhaps those for which my memory fails. If only there were further fading recollections, more could be accomplished. Heaven only knows the purposes for the few memorabilia relegated to my little trash can.