Anderson: No wonder I never get anything done

Well, it’s an exaggeration that nothing is accomplished, because certainly there are tasks which are completed daily. Attempting any chore resembles the proverbial “one step forward, two steps back.” If you’ve been keeping up with me at all, you know this is a personal challenge.
Lately I wanted to finish sorting and cleaning out the keepsakes that are amassed in my closet. Mostly paper items, letters and newspaper clippings, but many of life’s souvenirs, too.
However, first I needed to watch our church service. We’ve been very conscious of distancing and mask wearing. So far, we’ve not elected to worship in person. In church, my voice is overwhelmed by the congregation. At home, it’s just me, to the chagrin of my husband. But I know the Lord doesn’t mind.
But I digress.
Back to the closet, and a rediscovery of one of my mother’s awards – a wooden plaque. It recognized one of her achievements when she worked for the Naval Sea Systems Command. It’s not even called that anymore. She retired decades ago and passed away in ‘85. It was exceedingly difficult to part with, that recognition of her success, particularly as she hadn’t attended college. I closed my eyes and sighed when I put it in the give-away pile.
Then, interrupted again - time to start dinner. Get the crock pot going, then headed back to the closet.
First, I should catch up on reading the O-A News. Again, halt any headway on the closet task.
Several articles to bring to the attention of my older brother. He used to be a federal fish hatchery manager and is a life-long outdoorsman. He’d like to read about the Opelika vultures and the issues the state has with feral hogs. I also must include a copy of a recent column. He’s one of my fans though he won’t say it outright.
Time also to mail a copy of my column to my 91-year-old aunt. She declares me to be a good author and is tickled at some of the opinions I send. The most controversial are not forwarded. No use aggravating her. Bless her for being my most precious, partially-informed fan.
Back to the mission at hand. I really need to set up a garbage bag. But no use, knowing I won’t use it. The little trash can from the bathroom will do.
Does anyone else have such conflicts? Every item brings back a memory. Except perhaps those for which my memory fails. If only there were further fading recollections, more could be accomplished. Heaven only knows the purposes for the few memorabilia relegated to my little trash can.
How much more I could accomplish should I complete this one undertaking! There’s my crafts room, my sewing corner, my hodge-podge of painting supplies, the supplies for my forgotten crocheting lessons, the….
It’s a good thing I retired. Perhaps the closet can be finished. Someday.
