Anderson: Not exactly the vacation we envisioned

We had a pleasant visit—until the following afternoon when a massive storm developed. The wind howled, and rain pounded brutally. We couldn’t see out the windows. Then the power went out. And it stayed out.

Which wouldn’t have been so awkward except the well pump quit. No power, no water. No toilets. We waited. And waited. We tried the yard pump—useless. We checked the neighbors, stepping gingerly over downed power lines. No power there either.

Soon we saw the neighbors’ car leaving—encouraging us to hastily pack and depart. We didn’t get far, as the road was impassable.

Hearing a generator, Eric and I went to inquire about the situation. The kind homeowner invited us in. As we entered, those same neighbors were exiting! The downed trees had also thwarted their departure.

We were informed of a tornado nearby; serious weather was yet impending. Returning to our desolate rental, we were thankful for the gas stove for heating baby formula, and a grill. (Though cooking pizza directly over gas flame is not advised.) The glow of fireplace and candles provided light. Husband and I suspected we added a measure of calm.