Anderson: Technology is one of the antagonists in the story of my life

They say it’s never too late to learn something new. True enough. Yet, I feel as if I’m light-years behind on technology. Just ask my sons.
When I have a technology or information question, my older son’s favorite quip to me is “Just Google it, Mom.” Maybe his knowledge is not as comprehensive as I’d thought. The Google comment may be a way for me not to discover his inadequacies.
I say that tongue in cheek ‘cause he has more technical knowledge in his pinky than I have in my whole body.
Perhaps he just wants to challenge me. His concern is my lack of brain cells – or rather what he perceives as the whittling away of my thought processes. This, the fellow whom I bore with great anguish and raised with much torment dares to mention my perceived inadequacies!
Whenever he senses a slight confusion or minor loss of memory, he suggests that it’s time again for another B-12 shot.
As my primary injection administer-er, I give in and succumb to the needle by his capable hand. Even if I doubt the effectiveness of the shot, I am swayed by his encouragement. Besides, it doesn’t hurt – much.
Although it doesn’t seem like the B-12 is boosting my thinking processes nor does it seem to help my energy level, perhaps there is a subtle effect. I think this because today I had a revelation that lit up all those sleeping brain cells!
For years I’ve struggled with copying my columns to send to friends and family. Today I opened the OA News on my computer and low and behold! the company has supplied a way to literally clip an article from online and save it to my computer! For all I know, the system was set up months (years?) ago; however I rarely look at the digital version of our newspaper.
Clipping was so novel and fun that I went back and pulled up other editions to capture more articles!
Has resistance to reading the paper digitally resulted in a hindrance to my mental development? But there is so much satisfaction in holding the newsprint in my hand! Is there some form of sensory connection from hand to mind? Certainly, tactile stimulation, plus exercising coordination in turning pages effectively, (sometimes a challenge!) must increase blood flow to the brain.
After years and years of handling newspapers, I should have enough brain power to at least energize a light bulb!
Technology - it is one of the antagonists in the story of my life. Daily, the computer challenges me. Not that I’m not capable of most computer tasks. It’s when something goes awry that I don’t know how to fix that stumps me.
Admittedly, I haven’t ventured far into the realms of computer technology and power. Guess I’ll try to do more Googling to learn more effective ways to accomplish computer chores.
Meanwhile, I’ll keep asking. At least it starts a conversation.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.