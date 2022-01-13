Anderson: Technology is one of the antagonists in the story of my life

They say it’s never too late to learn something new. True enough. Yet, I feel as if I’m light-years behind on technology. Just ask my sons.

When I have a technology or information question, my older son’s favorite quip to me is “Just Google it, Mom.” Maybe his knowledge is not as comprehensive as I’d thought. The Google comment may be a way for me not to discover his inadequacies.

I say that tongue in cheek ‘cause he has more technical knowledge in his pinky than I have in my whole body.

Perhaps he just wants to challenge me. His concern is my lack of brain cells – or rather what he perceives as the whittling away of my thought processes. This, the fellow whom I bore with great anguish and raised with much torment dares to mention my perceived inadequacies!

Whenever he senses a slight confusion or minor loss of memory, he suggests that it’s time again for another B-12 shot.

As my primary injection administer-er, I give in and succumb to the needle by his capable hand. Even if I doubt the effectiveness of the shot, I am swayed by his encouragement. Besides, it doesn’t hurt – much.