Anderson: Thankful to be un-putting away

That’s my new phrase – the un-putting away (a reverse of putting away) of all the items I wanted to protect should we have suffered a tornado. This last set of storms, with warnings days before, put me a bit more on edge than usual.

Perhaps the feeling is that after having lived here over 25 years, with only a few minor hurricanes to have endured, we are due for something worse. Considering strong winds produced by tornadoes, I went into overdrive to secure many possessions that I wouldn’t have otherwise thought to protect.

Without hesitation or embarrassment, I share the practices followed to secure my things. Maybe I went overboard, but hey, I had the time and energy!

We own a small box that holds some family heirlooms and otherwise items precious to me. I put address labels inside of it and wondered if it would stay closed and locked if winds would pick it up and potentially drop it from a great height. Trusting that it would stay intact, the labels would be so that if some honest soul found it, they would return it to me.

Those labels came in handy as I applied them to as many items as I thought might survive a tornado. Perhaps I was excessive in my preparations—I do hope that the labels won’t have to be removed any time soon.