Anderson: Thankful to be un-putting away

That’s my new phrase – the un-putting away (a reverse of putting away) of all the items I wanted to protect should we have suffered a tornado. This last set of storms, with warnings days before, put me a bit more on edge than usual.
Perhaps the feeling is that after having lived here over 25 years, with only a few minor hurricanes to have endured, we are due for something worse. Considering strong winds produced by tornadoes, I went into overdrive to secure many possessions that I wouldn’t have otherwise thought to protect.
Without hesitation or embarrassment, I share the practices followed to secure my things. Maybe I went overboard, but hey, I had the time and energy!
We own a small box that holds some family heirlooms and otherwise items precious to me. I put address labels inside of it and wondered if it would stay closed and locked if winds would pick it up and potentially drop it from a great height. Trusting that it would stay intact, the labels would be so that if some honest soul found it, they would return it to me.
Those labels came in handy as I applied them to as many items as I thought might survive a tornado. Perhaps I was excessive in my preparations—I do hope that the labels won’t have to be removed any time soon.
Boxes of keepsakes went into plastic trash bags, as well as the paper mementos that I’d been sorting through. Those items had been arranged in piles for our sons’ review. Even if all the bagged items were to end up in the rain, I hoped they would remain salvageable. Compulsive and Pollyana-ish I know, but it couldn’t be helped.
In the yard, I put a heavy tarp over the pots that already show sprouting seeds. Took a while to figure out how to suspend it over the plants so as not to crush them, as well as provide protection from potential hail. Now I must un-protect so those baby plants can receive sunshine.
In the gazebo and on the back porch, all the folding chairs were laid down, tables turned upside down, yard shoes stowed, hanging feeders removed, and tiny vegetable plants pushed into the corner. What a lot of work! Now I must un-put away all of that putting away.
The most important protection preparation was for my family. Our coat closet, in the middle of the house, is our go-to place during storms (we’ve never, thankfully, had to use it). Pillows, a blanket, water bottles, flashlights, extra meds, ID cards, etc. – all were there or in reach.
At least we had a beautiful day after the storm. My tidying up is nothing compared to those who did survive worse storms and tornadoes.
Maybe we can make it through another 25 safe years.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
